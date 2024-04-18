United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Plane seats
Photograph: Shutterstock

Are reclining seats in economy class on the way out?

The controversial amenity may be facing extinction

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

While first-class passengers enjoy luxuriously laid-back seats during their flights, economy passengers are stuck with a measly few inches of seat recline. This small amount can help you doze, but reclining seats can lead to arguments with fellow passengers, spilled drinks and even crushed laptops. However you feel about this controversial amenity, airlines are considering doing away with it completely.

Personal space aboard a flight has shrunk over the years, and the average seat recline has shrunk from four inches to two inches. Airlines are always looking for ways to lighten the load, and reclining seats may be the next target. Reclining seats have mechanisms that add additional weight, so opting for seats that don’t recline is significantly lighter.

“This trend has been occurring for several years now, and I think it will continue,” said William McGee, senior fellow for aviation and travel at the American Economic Liberties Project, in a statement to Condé Nast Traveler. “Lighter seats are what the airlines want, because with the cost of jet fuel they are always looking to reduce weight onboard.” He adds, “Recliners also require more maintenance, so that is an added cost as well.”

Low-cost carriers have opted for “pre-reclined” seats, which do not recline but are molded at a deeper angle than standard reclining seats. This could be a trend in the future for all airlines, and while it means yet another blow to the economy passenger experience, some may welcome the change.

“Will some passengers miss recliners in economy class? Undoubtedly,” says McGee. “But many more will be grateful they don't encounter a broken laptop or hot coffee spilled on them when the passenger in front decides to slide back.”

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.