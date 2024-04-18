Are reclining seats in economy class on the way out?

While first-class passengers enjoy luxuriously laid-back seats during their flights, economy passengers are stuck with a measly few inches of seat recline. This small amount can help you doze, but reclining seats can lead to arguments with fellow passengers, spilled drinks and even crushed laptops. However you feel about this controversial amenity, airlines are considering doing away with it completely.

Personal space aboard a flight has shrunk over the years, and the average seat recline has shrunk from four inches to two inches. Airlines are always looking for ways to lighten the load, and reclining seats may be the next target. Reclining seats have mechanisms that add additional weight, so opting for seats that don’t recline is significantly lighter.

“This trend has been occurring for several years now, and I think it will continue,” said William McGee, senior fellow for aviation and travel at the American Economic Liberties Project, in a statement to Condé Nast Traveler. “Lighter seats are what the airlines want, because with the cost of jet fuel they are always looking to reduce weight onboard.” He adds, “Recliners also require more maintenance, so that is an added cost as well.”

Low-cost carriers have opted for “pre-reclined” seats, which do not recline but are molded at a deeper angle than standard reclining seats. This could be a trend in the future for all airlines, and while it means yet another blow to the economy passenger experience, some may welcome the change.

“Will some passengers miss recliners in economy class? Undoubtedly,” says McGee. “But many more will be grateful they don't encounter a broken laptop or hot coffee spilled on them when the passenger in front decides to slide back.”