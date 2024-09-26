Besides being a phenomenal performer, Billie Eilish is concerned about her fans making good, sustainable choices. She’s partnered with Google Maps to do four things to help the planet while she’s on tour for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, as reported by Google’s blog. Our favorite of these is that she’s showcasing her favorite plant-based restaurants in some of the tour cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. To access her picks, search for one of these cities in Google Maps and scroll down to find her list (or just go straight to Billie’s list). She writes on the platform, “Adopting a plant-based diet is one of the most impactful ways you can help heal our planet. Here are some great local plant-based options when you come to my shows.”

There are 120 spots on her list, all across the nation. Unsurprisingly, several dozen are sprinkled around the greater Los Angeles area, like the Grain Cafe in mid-city and PLANTA Cocina in Marina Del Rey. She chose close to a dozen in Atlanta as well, like Juiceheads ATL and Naanstop. In New York City, Red Bamboo, Franchia Vegan Cafe and Avant Garden were three of her 20 selections. A very small selection of these restaurants have a review from Eilish, like, “Try the Queso Fundido and Hongos Quesadilla. Life-changing,” which she says of Jajaja Mexicana in New York City, and “I’m obsessed with the ranch dressing they make,” which she says of the Herbivorous Butcher in Minneapolis.

It’s a great way to support plant-based restaurants, reduce carbon footprint, and maybe even catch Eilish doing some taste-testing. Two other sustainable efforts Eilish is asking fans to do is to come to her shows with an empty water bottle to refill at the stations and to look for the leaf icon on Google Maps if they have to drive to the show—this fuel-efficient routing feature shows drivers the most energy-conscious route and has been estimated to have reduced about 2.9 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions since its rollout in late 2021. Thirdly, Eilish urges folks to explore other options besides driving, like walking, cycling, or using scooter share, and points out that in certain very congested cities, walking or public transit can be just as fast as driving. Google Maps’ lower-carbon travel alternative feature lets you explore and compare these options.