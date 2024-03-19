Book a Memorial Day flight for just $29

If you haven’t made plans for Memorial Day or a spring getaway, now is the time. Southwest announced a flash sale with flights as low as $29 each way. The promotion covers a good number of the airline’s routes, so you’re sure to find a great deal, but hurry—the sale ends Thursday.

The promotion is valid for travel between April 9 and June 5 within the 48 contiguous U.S. states. Some international destinations as well as flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico are eligible for the deal for travel later in the year, between August 20 and October 2. There’s no promo code, but flights must be booked 21 days in advance and by Thursday, March 21.

About that $29 deal—it’s only on inter-island flights to Hawaii, but you can find plenty of Southwest deals from the mainland to the islands. Other attractive promotional fares include New York to Nashville for $50, Denver to Salt Lake City for $50, Albuquerque to Phoenix for $59 and Burbank to Las Vegas for $64.

As with all Southwest flights, these fares include two free checked bags. Book by Thursday on the Southwest website and start planning that spring getaway—at these prices, you can relax even more.