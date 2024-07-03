Book flights for as low as $41 during Avelo's latest flash sale

It’s not easy being a brand-new airline and letting everyone know you’re out there. Avelo Airlines arrived on the tarmac scene in 2021. To increase visibility (and to give everyone a fun summer deal), it’s offering low fares… as low as $41 for some flights, according to Travel + Leisure. But you’ll need to pause your July 4 celebration for a moment to book the travel; the sale expires on July 9.

The sale covers flights to and from some far-flung destinations. Avelo is headquartered in Houston, and its sale flights cover Florida and Puerto Rican cities, New York, Chicago, and more. Overall, Avelo flies to 49 spots in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo is extending its winter schedule on the East Coast through January 7 of next year, and the airline urges people to think ahead to winter travel and even holiday travel. Examples of the $41 fare are a flight between Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut and Washington Dulles International between December 5 and 15.

Flights between New Haven and San Juan, Puerto Rico, are also being doubled to four days a week starting in November. Dreaming of a warm clime for Christmas or Hanukkah? It's worth it to book now while the sale is happening since there are no change or cancellation fees if you adjust your plans later.

As a budget airline, Avelo charges for seat assignments, checked bags and carry-ons. But if you fly out of their Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa (close to Napa and Sonoma), you can check an entire case of wine for free for each flying passenger. That makes your wine country vacation even more memorable—wine is always the best souvenir.

To book your flight, visit Avelo's website.