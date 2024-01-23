Breeze just added lots of new routes—and they're on sale

Heads up: one of the fastest-growing airlines in the U.S. is expanding again. Breeze Airways—the Utah-based, low-cost airline—announced that it’s adding 11 new routes and three new airports to its roster, and they’ll kick off just in time for the 2024 summer travel season.

The new routes will serve popular leisure destinations—including Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Florida's Gulf Coast and Southern California—offering travelers more ways to get to the beach for less. New airports served for the first time include Denver International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and Mobile International Airport. Most of the new routes begin service in May, though service to and from Mobile International begins in April.

All new routes will be aboard the brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, a comfy ride that lives up to Breeze's motto "Seriously Nice." Each aircraft in the fleet includes seats in the premium "Ascent" cabin, offering a more spacious option.

To celebrate the latest expansion, Breeze is offering a handful of fares for as low as $39 one way on these new routes. Book on the Breeze website by January 29 to score a deal for Spring and Summer travel through September 3.