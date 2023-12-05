United States
Burger King
Photograph: Courtesy Burger King

Burger King is giving away free food all month long

'Tis the season for discounted Whoppers, free tots and other delicious deals

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Burger King is feeling the holiday spirit and sharing it with loyal fans. Royal Perks members can enjoy a different deal every day in December, from free tots and discounted Whoppers to BOGO drinks and BK swag.

The daily deals are available through the BK App. Most days offer a different deal, while some days feature recurring deals, like $3 Whoppers on Wednesdays and $0 delivery on Sundays. Other deals include a free chicken sandwich, free cheesy tots or a free Whopper Jr., all of which require a $1 purchase. Superfans will love Swag Saturdays, when you can score special BK merch like BK ornaments, a BK ugly sweater or even a BK-branded Plufl, a human-sized dog bed. Proceeds benefit the Burger King Foundation.

To add to all this holiday cheer, BK is also bringing back two fan favorites to the menu starting December 7: cheesy tots and BK Melts. The cheese-stuffed tots will come in 4- and 8-piece options, and the lineup of BK Melts will include the new Shroom n’ Swiss Melt alongside the Classic Melt and the Bacon Melt.

To take advantage of these deals, become a Royal Perks member and download the app.

