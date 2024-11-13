Earlier this year, Burger King kicked off its first-ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest, giving Whopper fans a shot at fame (and a $1 million grand prize) by designing their ultimate Whopper creation. More than a million entries poured in, and while only three fan-made Whoppers made the cut as finalists, BK is saying “thanks a million” to everyone who participated by giving away one million Whoppers for just $1.

Starting November 12, Royal Perks loyalty members can grab a classic Whopper for just $1 in the BK App while supplies last.

After enjoying your $1 Whopper, prepare yourself for the three fan-created Whoppers selected as finalists in the Million Dollar Whopper Contest. Try them all and vote for your favorite starting November 14. Winning entries include the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper (with creamy pickle ranch, fried pickles, bacon, lettuce and Swiss cheese); the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños, smoky maple candied bacon and American cheese and the Mexican Street Corn Whopper with creamy street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, crunchy tortilla crisps and spicy queso.

To vote, just scan the QR code on any of the three finalist sandwich wrappers via the BK App or bk.com/MDW, and you’ll help crown the $1 million grand prize winner.