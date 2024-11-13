According to Burger King, it’s the most Whopper-ful time of year, and while traditional advent calendars may feature snowy villages, children skating or depictions of the Nativity, the hamburger empire’s version shows most of that— but with a fast food edge.

This advent calendar has a snowy village, yes, but snow clings to the main structure in town: the Burger King restaurant, with french fries implausibly sprouting from its roof. There is a skating pond, but it seems to be the lid of a fountain drink cup. There’s no crêche but we can spy tomato slices standing in for bushes, snowmen tobogganing on curled-up bacon, Christmas wreaths formed out of onion rings, and even an open fire that should be for people enjoying hot cocoa, but it’s currently the grilling spot for a single 1/4-pound beef patty… a Whopper in the making.

It’s cute! The calendar only covers the 12 days of Christmas, not the typical 24, and its 12 drawers will open to reveal surprises that are based on past and present menu items and memorable moments from the brand’s 70-year history. We’re betting on a tiny “Where’s the Beef?” Clara Peller figurine. This limited edition advent calendar will be $19.54 while supplies last, priced to pay homage to the company’s 1954 founding. The retail value of all items inside is $100, so this seems like a fun bit of memorabilia to drop a twenty on. If you text the word Advent to 251-251, you’ll be first in line (not sure what that means) to get your calendar when it drops on November 22.

The company’s also offering 31 Days of Deals in December, which are digital perks for the Royal Perks loyalty club members: free food, $0 delivery fees, festive merchandise and deals. These “come to life” in the BK App by animating the advent calendar so you can explore the village online and decorate your own digital home. You’ll have an adorable old-fashioned mailbox you can open in the app each day to reveal deals and unlock games. It may not be 11 lords a leaping or five gooooolden rings, but we’re excited to play along. For more details, click here.