  • News
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Check out team USA's Olympic Opening Ceremony uniforms by Ralph Lauren

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday January 23 2018, 1:47pm

Check out team USA's Olympic Opening Ceremony uniforms by Ralph Lauren

The future of Olympic uniforms is here: Ralph Lauren, the brand behind the outfits, embedded the 2018 creations with wearable heating technology that will actually warm up the athletes. How? The red-white-and-blue down parkas that the pros will wear during the Opening Ceremony come with an inside button that, when pushed, will immediately activate an internal heating system.

The athletes will be able to select the temperature of the water-repellent parkas via cellphone (there are three settings to choose from). According to USA Today, "The heat can last up to five hours on the high setting and 11 hours on the low setting, fully charged."

Much-welcomed technical advancements aside, what is really catching our attention is the set of gloves that come with the uniform. Something about them looks... off? Between the fringe, hand beading and the color, these large brown suede explorer gloves are most certainly not our favorite part of the uniform.

In addition to the parka and the gloves, the Opening Ceremony outfit includes a pair of slim jeans, a navy wool ski hat, a wool sweater, a USA-themed navy bandana, a leather belt and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces. 

Here are some pictures of the uniforms:

 

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang kick off on Friday, February 9. Stay tuned for even more coverage!

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 580 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest