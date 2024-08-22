College towns and cabins: Airbnb reveals travel trends ahead of Labor Day weekend

College football is back, and as fans look for places to stay in the towns where their favorite teams are playing, Airbnb reports that searches on the platform have surged by nearly 130% for Labor Day weekend. Travelers are turning events like football games and concerts into a full vacation by seeking out unique properties nearby. This “event-cation” trend is revealed in Airbnb’s Labor Day travel trends report.

Not only are people searching for properties in college towns for the upcoming holiday, they’re using Airbnb’s categories feature to search for specific property types like cabins or with perks like amazing views. From Gainesville, FL to Eugene, OR, here are the college towns that are trending—and the most search listing types—for Labor Day weekend.

Gainesville, FL is home to the Florida Gators. Fans looking to catch a University of Florida game have driven up Airbnb searches by 1,600%. Summer temps extend well into September down south in Florida, so the most booked category in this town is not surprisingly “Amazing Pools.” A cool dip is a great way to celebrate after a Gators win.

Over in College Station, TX, Aggie fans are gearing up for game day by booking tiny homes on the platform. Searches for this town are up 180%. A tiny home offers a cozy way to wrap up a day after a huge Texas A&M football experience.

Gamecock fans heading to Columbia, SC are apparently also fans of the great outdoors. Airbnb searches are up 200%, and the top bookings for the weekend are for stays near national parks, adding a dose of natural beauty to an exciting game day. Vols fans heading to Knoxville, TN are on the same page, booking stays near national parks.

Florida State fans have turned to Airbnb—with searches up more than 160%—to find private rooms for a weekend stay. Seminole supporters need some privacy and quiet time during their visit to Tallahassee.

Cornhusker fans heading to Lincoln, NE and Red Raider fans descending on Lubbock, TX are both playful types, booking properties in the play category. After all the action of an exciting game, they’re looking for even more entertainment beyond the stadium.

In the Pacific Northwest, it’s fitting that Ducks fans heading to Eugene, OR are booking stays in cabins. There’s no better way to unwind after a big game than in a rustic, peaceful cabin retreat.

Find Airbnb’s full Labor Day travel trends report here.