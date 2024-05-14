Summer travel season is just around the corner, and travelers all over the country are planning trips by car and plane. But have you thought about traveling by train this summer? Train travel can be more comfortable, enjoyable and sustainable, and Amtrak’s Summer Travel Flash Sale makes now the perfect time to book a trip.

Routes across the country—both coach and Acela business class seats—are now on sale for at least 30 percent off. But you’ll have to book soon, as the sale ends May 16. Sale fares are valid for travel Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, August 30, 2024, with no blackout dates.

“This Summer Travel Flash Sale provides customers with a unique opportunity to book an affordable trip now that can be enjoyed during the summer months,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “Whether you’re a current customer or joining us for the first time, Amtrak will make your journey far more convenient and relaxing than navigating through traffic on crowded highways and busy airports.”

Why put up with the hassle of driving or flying? Train travel allows you to sit back and enjoy the scenery from spacious train cars with reclining seats that offer plenty of legroom and no middle seats. Train travel also means a smaller carbon footprint: up to 83 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than driving and up to 72 percent compared to flying.

Sample coach fares include Boston to New York for $39 each way, New York to D.C. for $84 each way, and Dallas to Los Angeles for $100 each way. Book before May 16 at Amtrak.com/SummerSale or on the Amtrak app.