United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Amtrak Coast Starlight
Photograph: Courtesy Amtrak

Deal alert: Save big during Amtrak’s summer flash sale

Score 30 percent off or more on nationwide routes this summer

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

Summer travel season is just around the corner, and travelers all over the country are planning trips by car and plane. But have you thought about traveling by train this summer? Train travel can be more comfortable, enjoyable and sustainable, and Amtrak’s Summer Travel Flash Sale makes now the perfect time to book a trip.

Routes across the country—both coach and Acela business class seats—are now on sale for at least 30 percent off. But you’ll have to book soon, as the sale ends May 16. Sale fares are valid for travel Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, August 30, 2024, with no blackout dates.

“This Summer Travel Flash Sale provides customers with a unique opportunity to book an affordable trip now that can be enjoyed during the summer months,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “Whether you’re a current customer or joining us for the first time, Amtrak will make your journey far more convenient and relaxing than navigating through traffic on crowded highways and busy airports.”

Why put up with the hassle of driving or flying? Train travel allows you to sit back and enjoy the scenery from spacious train cars with reclining seats that offer plenty of legroom and no middle seats. Train travel also means a smaller carbon footprint: up to 83 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than driving and up to 72 percent compared to flying.

Sample coach fares include Boston to New York for $39 each way, New York to D.C. for $84 each way, and Dallas to Los Angeles for $100 each way. Book before May 16 at Amtrak.com/SummerSale or on the Amtrak app.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.