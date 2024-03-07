Could Disney parks undergo a major expansion? At the recent Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger teased "We have thousands of acres of lands to develop, we could actually build seven new full lands if we wanted to around the world." He also said that despite its urban location, Disneyland could be increased in size.

Iger’s claim references a 2023 company statement indicating that Disney has over 1,000 acres of undeveloped land that could be used for possible development, the equivalent of seven entirely new Disneyland parks. The keywords here, however, are “could” and “possible.” After Iger made the statement, Disney clarified that there are no current plans to build new parks beyond already-announced expansions.

The one notable rumored expansion that Iger confirmed is Pandora, an Avatar-inspired experience at Disneyland in California. This will be a full new land, not just an attraction. Pandora - World of Avatar has been open at Disney World in Florida since 2017.

Disney has plans for a major expansion of Disneyland, called DisnelandForward, updating with new themes and attractions potentially inspired by Frozen, Coco, Black Panther, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story and Tron within the next decade.