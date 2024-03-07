United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Walt Disney World
Photograph: Shutterstock

Disney has enough acreage to build seven new lands

Bob Iger teases expansion, confirms new “Avatar”-inspired land

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

Could Disney parks undergo a major expansion? At the recent Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger teased "We have thousands of acres of lands to develop, we could actually build seven new full lands if we wanted to around the world." He also said that despite its urban location, Disneyland could be increased in size.

Iger’s claim references a 2023 company statement indicating that Disney has over 1,000 acres of undeveloped land that could be used for possible development, the equivalent of seven entirely new Disneyland parks. The keywords here, however, are “could” and “possible.” After Iger made the statement, Disney clarified that there are no current plans to build new parks beyond already-announced expansions.

The one notable rumored expansion that Iger confirmed is Pandora, an Avatar-inspired experience at Disneyland in California. This will be a full new land, not just an attraction. Pandora - World of Avatar has been open at Disney World in Florida since 2017.

Disney has plans for a major expansion of Disneyland, called DisnelandForward, updating with new themes and attractions potentially inspired by Frozen, Coco, Black Panther, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story and Tron within the next decade.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.