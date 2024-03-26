Disney reveals the name and theme of its newest cruise ship

Disney Cruise Line revealed the name of its next ship, the Disney Destiny, along with details about its design theme, “Heroes and Villains."

Fans of Disney cruises are in for a new adventure, as Disney Cruise Lines has revealed new details about its forthcoming ship, the Disney Destiny. A keel laying ceremony, a tradition meant to bring good luck, was held at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, marking the next milestone in the Destiny’s construction.

The theme for this new ship will be “Heroes and Villains,” drawing inspiration from Disney’s timeless tales of opposing forces of light and dark that drive characters to rise to their purpose. Voyagers will be empowered to embrace their calling as they embark on an unforgettable journey. Through the ship's spaces, experiences and entertainment, guests will encounter heroes and villains alike, from stories including The Lion King, Hercules and 101 Dalmations.

Artwork on the bow of the ship depicts Minnie Mouse, in valiant regalia, striking a heroic pose. Her cape waves majestically in the breeze as she leads guests toward their vacation destinies.

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”

The Destiny is scheduled to be complete by 2025, and eager voyagers can find more information about the ship and booking options at disneycruise.com.