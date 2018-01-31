Does this map of the most popular Super Bowl foods across the country get it right?

Super Bowl Sunday is about much more than athletically superior beings chasing a ball while tackling each other on a 120-yards-long field.

Whether your team has made it to the Super Bowl or not, you are most likely looking forward to spending February 4 devouring delicious food while watching the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots battle it out. You'll probably also be patiently awaiting for Justin Timberlake to take the stage during this year's halftime show.

So, what kind of grub are people across the country most likely to feast on during game-day? U.S.-based food company General Mills scoured through various websites' data (BettyCrocker.com, Tablespoon.com and Pillsbury.com, to be precise) to figure out the most popular search trends by state.

Feel free to take a look at the map and a state-by-state breakdown below but, first, let us highlight some interesting and unexpected data points:

- The most popular game-day recipes involve Buffalo chicken dips, sausage cheese balls, Chex Mix and Buffalo wings

- More this year than ever before, folks across the country seem to be craving hot soup (white chicken chili! Dill pickle soup! Potato soup!)

- People in Vermont like to eat... Bruschetta?

Here is the map:

A state-by-state breakdown:

Alabama: Mississippi soast

Alaska: Potato salad

Arizona: Chili

Arkansas: Queso cheese dip

California: Chicken wings

Colorado: Taco pie

Connecticut: Slow cooker chicken wings

Delaware: Butter cake bars

Florida: Sausage cheese balls

Georgia: Sliders

Hawaii: Crescent sloppy Joes

Idaho: Little smokies

Illinois: Chex Mix

Indiana: Root beer chicken

Iowa: Pigs in a blanket

Kansas: Dill pickle soup

Kentucky: Buffalo chicken casserole

Lousiana: Crab au gratin

Maine: Clam dip

Maryland: Pizza sticks

Massachusetts: Buffalo chicken dip

Michigan: Potato soup

Minnesota: Tater Tot casserole/hot dish

Mississippi: Beef stew

Missouri: Hamburgers

Montana: Buffalo chicken dip

Nebraska: Hot wings

Nevada: Sausage cheese balls

New Hampshire: Chili

New Jersey: Chili

New Mexico: Seven layer taco dip

New York: Buffalo chicken wings

North Carolina: Sausage cheese balls

North Dakota: Bacon-wrapped smokies

Ohio: White chicken chili

Oklahoma: Stuffed mushrooms

Oregon: Taco soup

Pennsylvania: Potato soup

Rhode Island: Chili

South Carolina: Cowboy caviar

South Dakota: Hummus

Tennessee: Skillet dips

Texas: Sausage cheese balls

Utah: Pulled pork

Vermont: Bruschetta

Virginia: Deviled eggs

Washington: Jalapeno popper dip

West Virginia: Sliders

Wisconsin: Pinwheels

Wyoming: Sliders