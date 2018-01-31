Does this map of the most popular Super Bowl foods across the country get it right?

Super Bowl Sunday is about much more than athletically superior beings chasing a ball while tackling each other on a 120-yards-long field.
Whether your team has made it to the Super Bowl or not, you are most likely looking forward to spending February 4 devouring delicious food while watching the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots battle it out. You'll probably also be patiently awaiting for Justin Timberlake to take the stage during this year's halftime show.
So, what kind of grub are people across the country most likely to feast on during game-day? U.S.-based food company General Mills scoured through various websites' data (BettyCrocker.com, Tablespoon.com and Pillsbury.com, to be precise) to figure out the most popular search trends by state.
Feel free to take a look at the map and a state-by-state breakdown below but, first, let us highlight some interesting and unexpected data points:
- The most popular game-day recipes involve Buffalo chicken dips, sausage cheese balls, Chex Mix and Buffalo wings
- More this year than ever before, folks across the country seem to be craving hot soup (white chicken chili! Dill pickle soup! Potato soup!)
- People in Vermont like to eat... Bruschetta?
Here is the map:
A state-by-state breakdown:
Alabama: Mississippi soast
Alaska: Potato salad
Arizona: Chili
Arkansas: Queso cheese dip
California: Chicken wings
Colorado: Taco pie
Connecticut: Slow cooker chicken wings
Delaware: Butter cake bars
Florida: Sausage cheese balls
Georgia: Sliders
Hawaii: Crescent sloppy Joes
Idaho: Little smokies
Illinois: Chex Mix
Indiana: Root beer chicken
Iowa: Pigs in a blanket
Kansas: Dill pickle soup
Kentucky: Buffalo chicken casserole
Lousiana: Crab au gratin
Maine: Clam dip
Maryland: Pizza sticks
Massachusetts: Buffalo chicken dip
Michigan: Potato soup
Minnesota: Tater Tot casserole/hot dish
Mississippi: Beef stew
Missouri: Hamburgers
Montana: Buffalo chicken dip
Nebraska: Hot wings
Nevada: Sausage cheese balls
New Hampshire: Chili
New Jersey: Chili
New Mexico: Seven layer taco dip
New York: Buffalo chicken wings
North Carolina: Sausage cheese balls
North Dakota: Bacon-wrapped smokies
Ohio: White chicken chili
Oklahoma: Stuffed mushrooms
Oregon: Taco soup
Pennsylvania: Potato soup
Rhode Island: Chili
South Carolina: Cowboy caviar
South Dakota: Hummus
Tennessee: Skillet dips
Texas: Sausage cheese balls
Utah: Pulled pork
Vermont: Bruschetta
Virginia: Deviled eggs
Washington: Jalapeno popper dip
West Virginia: Sliders
Wisconsin: Pinwheels
Wyoming: Sliders
