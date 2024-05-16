The most wonderful time of year just got cozier as Hallmark has announced its first-ever immersive experience this holiday season. Hallmark is on a festive roll this year, as it previously announced not one but two holiday-themed cruises to the Bahamas this November. This new immersive experience will be on land—taking place at the Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, where Hallmark headquarters is located.

The Hallmark Christmas Experience is free and open to the public. It brings the Hallmark movie town square to life, so you can celebrate the joy of the season just like your favorite Hallmark characters. Shop for exclusive gifts at a Christmas market, indulge in festive food and drinks, go ice skating, send holiday cards, contribute to a community mural and witness the magical nightly tree-lighting of one of the world’s tallest Christmas trees.

Ticketed events include photo ops with Hallmark stars, workshops with Hallmark artists, elevated dining experiences and breakfast with Santa. Stars expected to attend the event include Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Wes Brown, Ashley Williams, Nikki DeLoach, Andie MacDowell, Rachel Boston, Aimee Garcia and many more.

The event will also be a celebration of Hallmark holiday movies. Special ticketed events offer the opportunity to hear behind-the-scenes stories from Hallmark stars and cheer them on as they compete in holiday-themed challenges. There will be movie marathons and an all-new holiday movie premiere in honor of the 15th Anniversary of Countdown to Christmas.

“Creating ways to help people celebrate and connect is at the very core of our brand DNA at Hallmark, especially during the holiday season,” said Lindsey Roy, Hallmark’s SVP, Brand Development. “We are so excited to bring this uniquely Hallmark experience to life, and can’t wait to watch people find joy and make memories together.”

Tickets are on sale now at ExperienceHallmarkChristmas.com.