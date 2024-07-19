Subscribe
Dr. Beach reveals the number one beach in the U.S.

The top 10 rankings reveal the perfect remedy for beach deficiency

Gerrish Lopez
Waikiki Oahu
Photograph: Shutterstock/Benny Marty
Looking for some inspiration for your next beach getaway? You might as well go for the gold, and fortunately, Dr. Beach has just revealed his annual list of the top ten beaches in the U.S. The best beach in the U.S. can be found on Oahu in the island paradise that is Hawaii.

Coastal scientist Stephen P. Leatherman—a.k.a. Dr. Beach—has been ranking beaches annually for more than 30 years. His rankings involve some 50 different criteria, many with a scientific bent, such as water temperature, sand color, wave intensity, and beach slope. But, of course, beauty is part of the process, too. And this year’s winner is exceptionally beautiful.

Named after legendary swimmer and surfer Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, Kahanamoku Beach is a wide stretch of sand in Waikiki, featuring stunning views of Diamond Head and calm waters perfect for swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding. The adjacent Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon is a family-friendly spot serving as the base for more water activities like sailing excursions, and offers prime views for weekly fireworks on Friday nights.

Coming in at number two on Dr. Beach’s list is Coopers Beach in Southampton Village in New York, followed by Wailea Beach in Maui; Caladesi Island State Park in Clearwater, Florida; and Beachwalker Park in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Find the full list of the top ten beaches here, and start planning your next beach vacation.

