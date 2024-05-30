Early boarding just got more expensive on this airline

Southwest is known for its open seating policy, which has become a love-it-or-hate-it feature. The airline has offered Early Bird Check-In and Upgraded Boarding, for a fee, for those who want to ensure a good seat. Unfortunately, these upgrades just got more expensive, as Southwest has increased the range of fees charged for each.

Early Bird Check-In automatically checks in the passenger 36 hours before a flight, which assigns them a better spot in the A section of the queue to be one of the first to pick a seat. Positions A1 to A15 are reserved for Upgraded Boarding, making those passengers who purchase the upgrade the very first to board.

The fee increases, presumably Southwest’s latest move to increase revenue, quietly took effect on May 23. The new fee ranges are now $30-$149 per segment, per customer for Upgraded Boarding and $15-$99 one-way, per segment per customer for Early Bird Check-In. Price points vary based on flight length and demand.

Needless to say, frequent flyers on Southwest are not happy about this fee increase. A Southwest Airlines subreddit blew up with complaints, not only pointing out that it may no longer be worth it to purchase these upgrades but also fueling the debate about “seat-savers” who reserve seats for traveling companions in later boarding groups.

Southwest has considered doing away with the open-seating policy, so Southwest regulars will have to keep an eye out for future updates.