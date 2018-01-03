Eleven new books to read this month and kick off 2018 right

Does your New Year's resolution include more reading? You've come to the right place. Here are the eleven new books dropping this month that should be on your 2018 to-read list:

The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn

Fans of Gillian Flynn will surely love this thriller focusing on Anna Fox, a recluse who hasn't left her home in New York City in ten months... until the Russells move next door. While spying on her neighbors one night, the protagonist sees something that rocks her world to the core.

Green by Sam Graham-Felsen

Graham-Felsen, a former Obama campaign staffer, pens this coming-of-age debut novel about David Greenfeld, one of the few white kids at a Boston middle school, as he strives to achieve the American dream.

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin (drops January 9)

How would you live your life if you knew the exact day you were meant to die? In The Immortalists, the four Gold children meet a traveling psychic in New York City's 1969 Lower East Side that exposes them to prophecies informing the next five decades.

When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele (drops January 16)

Khan-Cullors is the co-founder of Black Lives Matter and, in this work of non-fiction, she chronicles the narrative of the movement, from its inception to its present, with the help of Bandele.

Red Clocks by Leni Zumas (drops January 16)

Zumas imagines an America in which abortion is completely illegal, in-vitro fertilization is banned "and the Personhood Amendment grants rights of life, liberty, and property to every embryo." The novel explores the lives of five different women living in a small town in Oregon as they try to deal with the country's laws.

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden: Stories by Denis Johnson (drops January 16)

This story collection was finished by the legendary author shortly before his death this past May and is a must-read for literary aficionados of all types.

This Love Story Will Self-Destruct by Leslie Cohen (drops January 23)

A love story told from two different points of view, the novel focuses on Eve and Ben, who cross paths multiple times before finally establishing the sort of connection that you, well, read about in books and see in movies.

Still Me by Jojo Moyes (drops January 30)

The continuation of Me Before You and After You, Still Me sees protagonist Louisa Clark settle into New York City life while trying to navigate her relationship with Ambulance Sam.

Brave by Rose McGowan (drops January 30)

The actress opens up about her experiences in Hollywood, the #MeToo movement that she helped catalyze into existence and her fearless activism in this raw and revealing memoir.

The Monk of Mokha by Dave Eggers (drops January 30)

Sure, anything written by Eggers should be considered required reading but this particular true story recounted by the best-selling author feels particularly compelling in 2018. Eggers writes about Mokhtar Alkhanshali, one of seven siblings brought up by Yemeni immigrants in San Francisco, and his quest to Yemen to learn all about coffee and start a successful business—until a civil war engulfs the country in 2015.

Jackie, Janet & Lee: The Secret Lives of Janet Auchincloss and Her Daughters Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Lee Radziwill by J. Randy Taraborrelli (drops January 30)

In a year that will surely also be defined by England's upcoming royal wedding, why not delve into our very own royal history? Journalist Taraborrelli pens this biography of "three of the most glamorous women of the 20th century: Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, her mother Janet Lee Auchincloss, and her sister, Princess Lee Radziwill."