Planning a getaway for the upcoming holiday season? While holiday hotspots like New York City in the U.S. and Bruges over in Europe are bursting at the seams with holiday cheer, those destinations are teeming with tourists, which can make for a stressful holiday vacation. Why not set your sights on "un-trending" destinations that offer a relaxing alternative to these crowded spots?

For those hoping to dodge the holiday crowds, Airbnb has unveiled some refreshing alternatives. These are destinations that often experience an off-season in December, meaning you can enjoy a slower pace while still taking in the festive atmosphere. Airbnb identified these destinations by checking search trends and comparing this year’s December bookings with last year’s to find the places that are likely to be less crowded.

From “destination dupes” to hotspots during their quieter months, these picks bring all the holiday spirit without the hustle. In fact, a recent survey found that nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials skipped destinations they thought were overrun with tourists in 2024, showing a strong preference for less crowded experiences.

Known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington, KY slows down in winter but still offers plenty for visitors, from rolling green hills to a lively arts and culture scene. Festive highlights include shows at the historic Lexington Opera House, including The Nutcracker ballet—a perfect way to get into the holiday mood.

For a taste of L.A. luxury with fewer crowds, head to Calabasas. Nestled between the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains, this celebrity-favorite suburb has gorgeous hiking trails, stylish shopping and great dining. It’s a perfect place to get in the holiday spirit.

Want a bit more sun with your holidays? One spot across the border is close enough to be considered a domestic trip. Ensenada, Mexico is known for its beaches, surfing, fresh seafood and La Bufadora, the only marine geyser in America. Locally known as La Cenicienta del Pacífico—The Cinderella of the Pacific—Ensenada is only two hours south of California.

If you’re looking to hit the slopes, another neighbor across the border offers a calmer skiing option for the holidays. Just an hour south of Whistler, Squamish has all the winter charm but without the crowd. Perfect for a serene holiday adventure on the mountain.

So, if you’re looking for a break from the bustle, consider these gems for a truly relaxing getaway. For more international options, check out Airbnb’s full report here.