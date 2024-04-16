Essential tips for saving big on summer travel this year

Summer travel season is shaping up to be a busy one, so now is the time to start planning if you haven’t already. There is indeed a sweet spot for saving on summer travel—a brief window of opportunity where you can save on flights to some of the hottest destinations. Expedia just released its annual Summer Travel Outlook, revealing this summer’s trending travel spots along with a cheat sheet to help you plan wisely for your summer travels.

Searches for summer travel are up since last year, according to Expedia’s data, with major cities like London and New York topping the list of inquiries alongside beach destinations like Cancun and Honolulu. Searches for Paris and surrounding areas are up more than 200% as travelers are eager to experience this summer’s Olympics. These numbers might have you facing surging flight prices as well, but fortunately, Expedia has shared crucial tips to ensure you get the best deal when making your summer travel plans. Say hello to Expedia’s Summer Travel Cheat Sheet.

Advance planning is the first crucial tip. Be sure to book summer flights 21 to 60 days in advance, and you can save 15%. The day you fly is important too: to save the most, fly on a Tuesday for domestic destinations, Monday for international. Skip travel for the Fourth of July week in favor of a trip in late August to save up to $140. Worried about cancellations messing with your plans? Early flights (before 3pm) are less likely to be canceled. Finally, Expedia recommends bundling flights, hotel and car rentals through their platform to save hundreds.

“The sweet spot for booking your summer trip is right around the corner, but there’s still a bit of time to figure out your vacation plans and lock in those flights at a great rate,” says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. “The cheat sheet is easy this year—book one to two months out and save around 15%, whether you’re taking the family to the beach in Florida or summering in Paris.”

Check out the full Summer Travel Outlook for more trends and tips to make the most of your summer travel plans.