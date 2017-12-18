  • News
  • Transport & Travel
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Every national park in the U.S. will offer free entry on these days in 2018

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday December 18 2017, 3:16pm

Every national park in the U.S. will offer free entry on these days in 2018
Photograph: Shutterstock/f11photo
Yosemite

We vow to enter 2018 with only positive thoughts, including this one: The National Park Service (NPS) will offer free entry into all national parks (well, the 118 out of the 417 that usually even charge a fee) on the following dates:

January 15, 2018: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
April 21, 2018: National Park Week kicks off
September 22, 2018: National Public Lands Day
November 11, 2018: Veterans Day

We do have to point out that, in 2017, the NPS granted ten free-fee days—a fact that makes next year's offerings look significantly less generous.

We will, of course, take what we can get, and we suggest you do the same. Check out our list of the best national parks in the U.S. and start planning your next (potentially free) visit. 

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 554 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest