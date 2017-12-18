Every national park in the U.S. will offer free entry on these days in 2018

We vow to enter 2018 with only positive thoughts, including this one: The National Park Service (NPS) will offer free entry into all national parks (well, the 118 out of the 417 that usually even charge a fee) on the following dates:

January 15, 2018: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 21, 2018: National Park Week kicks off

September 22, 2018: National Public Lands Day

November 11, 2018: Veterans Day

We do have to point out that, in 2017, the NPS granted ten free-fee days—a fact that makes next year's offerings look significantly less generous.

We will, of course, take what we can get, and we suggest you do the same. Check out our list of the best national parks in the U.S. and start planning your next (potentially free) visit.