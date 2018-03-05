Everybody is freaking out over a possible Beyoncé and JAY-Z tour

Here's the story: Earlier today, both Beyoncé's Facebook page and Ticketmaster listed the supposed first date of the On the Run 2 tour. That would be July 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The ticket pre-sale date was listed as Tuesday, March 6 (tomorrow!) at 10am EST. Just a few moments after the unofficial "announcement," both listings were deleted.

If the tour does happen, it would technically be a follow-up to the couple's 2014 joint tour, On the Run.

Of course, the country at large is freaking out over a possible co-headlining show... Especially since it might be accompanied by an album drop (pretty please?).

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the news:

Sis gave y'all the heads up. Don't spend all your tax money on that new Louis V bag. Put some coins to the side for "On The Run 2". Now BYE #MondayMotivaton #Beyoncé #Beyhive #Philly pic.twitter.com/x3uH4gXqe9 — MiMi (@mimi_dot_com) March 5, 2018

Good thing I’ve been saving for a Beymergency 🤷🏾‍♀️😭 #Beyoncé #ontherun2 — Whitney Gouché (@WhitneyGouche) March 5, 2018

So what credit card do I need to apply for so I can buy a ticket during pre sale??? #OnTheRun2 #beyonce — Work Franklin (@DJBROKEBOY) March 5, 2018

Although we're not sure what is actually happening (no comment from either camp has been made), two things are certain: We'll be attending a Beyoncé/JAY-Z concert in the near future and someone might get fired for messing up Queen Bey's tour announcement plan.