Everybody is freaking out over a possible Beyoncé and JAY-Z tour

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday March 5 2018, 12:03pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Janne Wittoeck

Here's the story: Earlier today, both Beyoncé's Facebook page and Ticketmaster listed the supposed first date of the On the Run 2 tour. That would be July 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The ticket pre-sale date was listed as Tuesday, March 6 (tomorrow!) at 10am EST. Just a few moments after the unofficial "announcement," both listings were deleted. 

If the tour does happen, it would technically be a follow-up to the couple's 2014 joint tour, On the Run.

Of course, the country at large is freaking out over a possible co-headlining show... Especially since it might be accompanied by an album drop (pretty please?).

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the news: 

Although we're not sure what is actually happening (no comment from either camp has been made), two things are certain: We'll be attending a Beyoncé/JAY-Z concert in the near future and someone might get fired for messing up Queen Bey's tour announcement plan.

Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

