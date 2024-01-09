United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

girl scout cookies
Photograph: Shutterstock

Everything you need to know about Girl Scout cookie season 2024

Troops will focus on the classics, and some prices are increasing

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

The 2024 Girl Scout cookie-selling season has officially begun. While exact dates vary among local troops, the season of deliciousness runs from January to April. This year, you can expect to see a focus on the classics, and you might have to pay a little more for the beloved boxes. Here’s what’s on tap for 2024.

There will be no new cookie flavors in the lineup, and the highly sought-after Raspberry Rally will not make an appearance this year. All the classic favorites are back, though, including Thin Mints, Samoas (Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties), Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich), Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Toast-Yay, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils.

Certain classic flavors like Thin Mints and Samoas will cost a dollar more, rising from five dollars to six. Specialty flavors like S’mores and Toffee Tastic will remain at six dollars. Some Girl Scout councils set their own prices, however, and will not see the price hike.

To find out when and where you can buy Girl Scout cookies from a local troop, visit girlscoutcookies.org or text COOKIES to 59618. Starting on February 16, you can order cookies online from the comfort of your home.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.