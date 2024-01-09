Everything you need to know about Girl Scout cookie season 2024

The 2024 Girl Scout cookie-selling season has officially begun. While exact dates vary among local troops, the season of deliciousness runs from January to April. This year, you can expect to see a focus on the classics, and you might have to pay a little more for the beloved boxes. Here’s what’s on tap for 2024.

There will be no new cookie flavors in the lineup, and the highly sought-after Raspberry Rally will not make an appearance this year. All the classic favorites are back, though, including Thin Mints, Samoas (Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties), Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich), Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Toast-Yay, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils.

Certain classic flavors like Thin Mints and Samoas will cost a dollar more, rising from five dollars to six. Specialty flavors like S’mores and Toffee Tastic will remain at six dollars. Some Girl Scout councils set their own prices, however, and will not see the price hike.

To find out when and where you can buy Girl Scout cookies from a local troop, visit girlscoutcookies.org or text COOKIES to 59618. Starting on February 16, you can order cookies online from the comfort of your home.