If you’re planning a trip for Thanksgiving or Christmas, Expedia’s 2024 Holiday Travel Outlook can help you prepare for the holiday rush. The biggest scoop from their data-driven research? The window to snag a deal on flights is closing fast.

Based on historical trends, booking at least 21 days before Thanksgiving and around two months before Christmas could mean big savings. Last year, travelers who followed these tips saved close to $150 on international flights and up to $90 on domestic flights. Expedia is predicting an even busier holiday travel season than last year when numbers were nearly up to pre-pandemic numbers. So now is the time to start planning that trip.

For Thanksgiving (November 28 this year), book by October 29 to save up to $150 on international flights and $90 on domestics. The cheapest days to fly are Thanksgiving Day or Monday, November 25, returning on Tuesday, December 3 or Friday, November 29. Avoid the busiest and priciest days: Wednesday, November 27 and Sunday, December 1, which could cost nearly $100 more.

For Christmas, book by October 31 to save around $60 domestically and $150 internationally. The cheapest days to travel are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or December 16 to 18. The most expensive days to fly are December 20 to 22 and December 26.

If you’re flying to a wintry destination, Expedia recommends taking a morning flight. According to their 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, flights departing before 3pm are 50 percent less likely to be canceled. To beat the crowds, Expedia also recommends checking your TSA PreCheck status and renewing if necessary and making sure your passport is up to date if you’re traveling internationally.

Most of all, get those flights booked soon to get the best deal.