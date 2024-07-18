Travel is getting more and more expensive every year. From flights to hotels to dining, you’ll have to save up for that summer getaway. You’re not likely to find any freebies for those vacation essentials, many destinations offer free activities and attractions—some more than others. A recent study by SavingSpot reveals the U.S. city that offers the most free things to do, making it a top destination for low-cost fun.

SavingSpot’s Best Destinations in the World for Free Activities list ranks cities around the world based on reviews of free things to do. The study ranks cities based on the most number of free activities and attractions as well as the most highly-rated free activities and attractions. Based on their findings, San Antonio, Texas—home of The Alamo and the Riverwalk—is the U.S. city with the most and highest rated attractions that won’t cost a thing.

According to the SavingSpot, "San Antonio tops our ranking for highly rated free tourist attractions, with almost 90 percent of its free attractions receiving 4.5 stars and above."

Free tourist attractions in San Antonio include The Alamo and The Riverwalk as well as San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Japanese Tea Garden, Brackenridge Park and San Fernando Cathedral. That’s enough to fill a weekend with free activities.

Following San Antonio on the list of cities with the most highly-rated free attractions are Cleveland, St. Louis, Miami Beach, Austin, Baltimore, and Salt Lake City. Washington, D.C. has the highest percentage of free attractions, at 6.35 percent.

To find all the cities where you can have fun for free—including cities in other countries—check out the full list here.