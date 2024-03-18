United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

New Terminal One
Photograph: Courtesy Tomorrow IncNew Terminal One at JFK

First look: JFK unveils a massive new international terminal

The $9.5 billion terminal will be the airport's largest

Amanda Mactas
Written by
Amanda Mactas
Advertising

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is primed to give the new and improved LaGuardia Airport a run for its money. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The New Terminal One, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports just announced the launch of a brand new, $9.5 billion international terminal at JFK scheduled to open in 2026. This new terminal comes as a part of the $19 billion airport transformation plan and will house curated shopping experiences, state-of-the-art terminal design, dining, and lounge space.

The New Terminal One is slated to become the largest terminal in the airport, with 23 gates and over 300,000 square feet of retail, dining, and lounge space. Paying homage to the big city, the terminal design will incorporate classic New York City events and neighborhoods, from the Met Gala to the vibrant city parks. All five boroughs are going to be represented throughout the terminal. Additionally, travelers will have the opportunity to shop like never before, with a wide array of retail brands and experiences, all of which nod to New York’s versatile residents and cultures.

New Terminal One
Photograph: Courtesy Tomorrow IncNew Terminal One

“Visitors from around the world will be energized from the moment they enter the New Terminal One at JFK thanks to the locally inspired shops and restaurants that will reflect the diverse tastes and styles from across our region,” explained Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole.

Even though JFK currently ranks as one of the top in the country for business travelers, the major investment to further upgrade the international airport is sure to move it up a few spots on the list, at least. Let’s just hope they put in enough moving walkways for travelers to get to their gates in a timely fashion in the sprawling new terminal.

New Terminal One
Photograph: Courtesy Tomorrow IncNew Terminal One

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.