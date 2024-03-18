First look: JFK unveils a massive new international terminal

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is primed to give the new and improved LaGuardia Airport a run for its money. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The New Terminal One, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports just announced the launch of a brand new, $9.5 billion international terminal at JFK scheduled to open in 2026. This new terminal comes as a part of the $19 billion airport transformation plan and will house curated shopping experiences, state-of-the-art terminal design, dining, and lounge space.

The New Terminal One is slated to become the largest terminal in the airport, with 23 gates and over 300,000 square feet of retail, dining, and lounge space. Paying homage to the big city, the terminal design will incorporate classic New York City events and neighborhoods, from the Met Gala to the vibrant city parks. All five boroughs are going to be represented throughout the terminal. Additionally, travelers will have the opportunity to shop like never before, with a wide array of retail brands and experiences, all of which nod to New York’s versatile residents and cultures.

Photograph: Courtesy Tomorrow Inc New Terminal One

“Visitors from around the world will be energized from the moment they enter the New Terminal One at JFK thanks to the locally inspired shops and restaurants that will reflect the diverse tastes and styles from across our region,” explained Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole.

Even though JFK currently ranks as one of the top in the country for business travelers, the major investment to further upgrade the international airport is sure to move it up a few spots on the list, at least. Let’s just hope they put in enough moving walkways for travelers to get to their gates in a timely fashion in the sprawling new terminal.