The best airports in the U.S., ideal for layovers and the inevitable flight delays

1. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
It’s no surprise that New York’s JFK makes the list. It’s a hub for Delta, American and JetBlue, after all. The pinnacle attraction is the new TWA Hotel. Grab a drink at the Connie Cocktail Lounge—a bar inside a retrofitted 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane. Eat up at restaurants like Paris Café by Jean Georges—the iconic chef behind some of New York City’s best restaurants. There is also a food hall where you can grab some New York favorites like bagels, and Coney Island hot dogs. Up for a dip? The TWA Hotel has an outdoor pool overlooking the airport. Too cold? Don’t worry; it’s heated up to 95 degrees, making it perfect for year-round swimming.