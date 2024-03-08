The best airports in the U.S., ideal for layovers and the inevitable flight delays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSP Airport (@mspairport)

This midwest Delta Airlines hub tops the list as well. It's not just the amenities at the airport itself but also because of the easy access to public transit that can bring you to a number of attractions close to the airport. The regional light rail has two stops at the airport directly at the terminals—no transfers. You can check out the nation’s biggest mall—The Mall of America—only 12 minutes from the airport via rail. Boasting more than 500 stores and an amusement park, getting lost there for hours is easy. If you want to stay at the airport, there are still a number of ways to pass the time, including a driving range.