Five of the best new hotels in the world are in the U.S.

For many travelers, the hotel where you stay can be as much of a draw as the destination. These hotels boast unique design, ultimate comfort and amenities that take your vacation to the next level. This past year saw many innovative new hotels open around the world, and AFAR has just released its list of the best of the best, and it includes five hotels in the U.S.

AFAR recognizes these hotels for their “noteworthy locations, standout design, exemplary service and remarkable guest experiences.” They also considered sustainability and connection with the community. From a former stagecoach stop in California to a sleek retreat in the Icelandic highlands, these hotels are unique, eclectic and thoroughly memorable.

The five new U.S. hotels that made the list are in Arizona, New York, California, Hawaii and Utah. The adults-only Ambiente Sedona features 40 cube-shaped villas designed to look out on and seamlessly sync with the surrounding red rocks. The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City, housed in an early 20th-century bank, channels the city’s Gilded Age with a Wes Anderson vibe. The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Santa Ynez Valley is a former stagecoach stop from the 1880s that has been transformed into a luxurious hotel. Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort in Hawaii, is the reimagined comeback of an iconic resort from the '60s. The ULUM in Moab, consists of luxurious, suite-style tents near Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.

To read more about why these incredible new hotels made the list, head over to AFAR’s website.