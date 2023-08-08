Flash sale on Amtrak Auto Train has tickets for as low as $39

How about a road trip, but your car is a passenger too? If you’re heading from Florida to the Northeast, Amtrak has a deal for you. The latest Auto Train flash sale features tickets for as low as $39 one-way, plus the cost of your vehicle.

Auto Train lets you get a jump-start on your journey between Florida and the Northeast and saves nearly 900 miles of driving, not to mention the cost of gas. The train runs non-stop daily between Sanford, FL (near Orlando) and Lorton, VA (near Washington, D.C.). You can travel with a car, van, SUV or even a small boat or jet ski.

The flash sale runs through August 18, 2023 and is valid for travel between August 21 and December 20, 2023. Score a coach seat for just $39 one-way or spring for a roomette ($239) or a full bedroom ($439). The sale applies to the northbound route only. Blackout dates are November 10 to 11, November 17 to 19 and November 24 to 25. The cost for a standard car to ride the rails is $285.

The 17-hour Auto Train journey may add a bit of travel time versus driving, but it allows you to kick back, relax, take in the scenery and skip the congestion on I-95 while your car comes along for the ride. A complimentary continental breakfast is served to all passengers before arrival, so you’ll be rested, fueled and ready to drive off to your ultimate destination.

Book tickets now on the Amtrak website.