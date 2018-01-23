  • News
Fly all over the country for a mere $34, courtesy of JetBlue's latest flash sale

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday January 23 2018, 2:37pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

JetBlue does it again: The airline's latest flash sale is once more offering incredibly cheap flights to cities all across the country. 

The catch: You have to book your trip by tomorrow at 11:59pm EST or local time (whatever come first) and you'll have to travel between February 6 and May 23. 

The cheapest featured deal is a $34 flight from Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale (or vice versa). If you're willing to spend more, you'll want to consider some of these standout options:

- A $54 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville
- A $59 flight from St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands) to San Juan (Puerto Rico)
- A $64 dollar flight from Detroit to Boston
- An $84 dollar flight from New York to Orlando
- A $99 flight from New York to Austin
- A $149 flight from New York to Port-au-Prince (Haiti)
- A $179 flight from Las Vegas to Boston
- A $204 flight from Phoenix to New York
- A $214 flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City

Check out the list of available flights on JetBlue's dedicated page.

What are you still doing here? Go book yourself a nice vacation!

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 580 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

