Fly all over the country for a mere $34, courtesy of JetBlue's latest flash sale

JetBlue does it again: The airline's latest flash sale is once more offering incredibly cheap flights to cities all across the country.

The catch: You have to book your trip by tomorrow at 11:59pm EST or local time (whatever come first) and you'll have to travel between February 6 and May 23.

The cheapest featured deal is a $34 flight from Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale (or vice versa). If you're willing to spend more, you'll want to consider some of these standout options:

- A $54 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville

- A $59 flight from St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands) to San Juan (Puerto Rico)

- A $64 dollar flight from Detroit to Boston

- An $84 dollar flight from New York to Orlando

- A $99 flight from New York to Austin

- A $149 flight from New York to Port-au-Prince (Haiti)

- A $179 flight from Las Vegas to Boston

- A $204 flight from Phoenix to New York

- A $214 flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City

Check out the list of available flights on JetBlue's dedicated page.

What are you still doing here? Go book yourself a nice vacation!