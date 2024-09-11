Ready to book a vacation so low-cost it will make you feel “book smart?” That’s something you can do with JetBlue’s Book Smart sale, which ends tomorrow the 12th. This is a great way to find deeply low-cost flights—one ways start at $39. You can purchase now through the 12th for travel from September 23 through November 20, excluding Friday and Sunday travel. That means Oktoberfest somewhere new is in the cards!

A few sample one-way routes to whet your appetite:

· Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – New York (JFK): $39

· Los Angeles (LAX) – Salt Lake City (SLC): $39

· Boston (BOS) - Charleston (CHS): $39

· Orlando (MCO) – Islip (ISP): $59

· New York (JFK) - Miami (MIA): $59

· Sacramento (SMF) – New York (JFK): $109

At these prices, the seats are the lowest available fare, which means Blue Basic or Blue. The fares include all taxes and fees (whew!) and are non-refundable. If you book by phone or by chat, you’ll pay an extra $25.

If you’re up for an adventure and are okay with letting someone else plan it, the JetBlue vacation packages are also on sale, $200 off, starting at $151. Vacation packages include hotel and its taxes (or cruise and its taxes), roundtrip airfare and taxes/fees based on the departure city’s airport fees, and are per person based on double occupancy. Book by September 12 to travel September 14, 2024 through August 1, 2025. For fun, we plugged in Boston-Orlando for the first week of December and learned you can go for $723 roundtrip, staying at the beautifully retro Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort. Since double occupancy is required, the package is really $1,447, which is really pretty decent for six nights plus hotel ($241 a day).

Find more details, including baggage rules, here.