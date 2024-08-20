Data shows that solo adventures—both travel and dining—are on the rise. This year, 50 percent of Americans plan to travel alone, and 52 percent will dine solo. This may sound like a coming wave of loneliness, but when you want a guaranteed good time, who’s a better travel or dining companion than you? To inspire and assist these solo searchers, Kayak and OpenTable have launched a solo travel and dining guide backed by data-driven insights.

For individualistic travelers looking to enjoy an excursion alone, Kayak and OpenTable have determined that Washington, D.C. is the top destination for solo travel and dining. The city has much to offer a solo traveler, including top-notch history, culture, art, and even nature. D.C. has a range of highly-rated restaurants that are welcoming to solo diners. Following D.C. in the top five solo travel destinations are Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and Salt Lake City. The full list of the 15 best destinations for solo travelers can be found here.

For additional insight, OpenTable data has compiled the best restaurants for solo dining in these destinations. Listing both diner-recommended spots and OpenTable picks, the list is chock full of ideas for places to enjoy a memorable meal on your own.

If you’re ready to head out and explore the country as a party of one, be sure to check out this new guide for inspiration.

15 best U.S. cities for solo travel

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Boston, MA

3. Chicago, IL

4. Atlanta, GA

5. Salt Lake City, UT

6. Tampa, FL

7. Philadelphia, PA

8. Seattle, WA

9. Los Angeles, CA

10. New York, NY

11. Denver, CO

12. Austin, TX

13. San Francisco

14. Dallas, TX

15. Houston, TX