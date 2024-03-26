Flying with a friend is more fun, even better when your friend flies free. Start planning your best bud getaway now, because Southwest Airlines has announced the return of the coveted Companion Pass—for a limited time.

The Companion Pass promotion is available to Rapid Rewards members and lets you bring someone along with you every time you fly. Well, almost free—your pal will have to pay around $5 for taxes and fees.

"We know the Companion Pass is a favorite perk of our Rapid Rewards program, and we're thrilled to bring back this promotion for a limited time so that Customers can experience why this popular benefit is so meaningful," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "We invite our Customers to take advantage of this offer because traveling with your favorite Companion supports sharing of adventures and creating memories that can last a lifetime."

This deal is limited, however. Here’s how it works: Rapid Rewards members can sign up for the promotion and purchase a qualifying flight through March 27, 2024 for travel by May 22, 2024. You can then designate a companion to fly with you free between August 5 and October 2, 2024. Find out more on the Southwest website.

And while you’re planning upcoming travel, keep an eye out for red-eye flights. Southwest has recently indicated that these popular overnight flights could be introduced over the next couple of years, starting with flights from Las Vegas and Hawaii.