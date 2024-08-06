What’s better than a Wendy’s Frosty? For some people, it’s pairing a Frosty with fries for the ultimate sweet and savory, hot and cold combo. But for everyone, a $1 Frosty is the best Frosty of all. For the next six weeks, you can get just that: a Frosty for just $1. Even better, there are no limits to this deal, so you can get as many $1 Frostys as you like.

Wendy’s wants you to have a sweet end to the summer, so from August 1 to September 15, snag a $1 Frosty and enjoy it in your own way, whether you scoop it with a spoon, sip it with a straw or dip it with your hot and crispy fries. And yes, unlimited means unlimited so you can beat the heat every day with this chilly treat.

The classic chocolate Frosty is a top choice of course, but the seasonal Triple Berry Frosty is only available for a little while longer, so now’s your chance to try it out if you haven’t yet.

Wendy’s is on a hot streak with its dollar deals, so you can also get a Honey Buddy breakfast biscuit—formerly known as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit—for just $1 through September 30.