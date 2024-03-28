United States
Timeout

Beyonce onstage
ShutterstockBeyonce onstage

Get a discount on Uber rides in honor of Beyoncé’s new album

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" is dropping and Uber has a promo to celebrate

Gerrish Lopez
Queen B’s highly-anticipated country album Cowboy Carter is dropping on Friday, and unofficial album release parties are popping up around the country to celebrate this highly-anticipated eighth studio album. In honor of the big event, Uber is offering 16 percent off rides.

That’s right—in a nod to the lead single from the album, you can get 16 percent (up to $16) using code 16CARRIAGES. The code is valid from 9pm EST on Thursday, March 28 to 9pm EST on Friday, March 29. As Beyoncé says, “Park your Lexus and throw your keys up” because you’re taking an Uber to celebrate. Whether you’re heading out to dance all night long at an album release party or hanging with a friend to focus on Beyoncé’s new country vibes, Uber has you covered with this latest promo.

The cowboycore trend spurred by the Cowboy Carter announcement is going strong, so you’ll no doubt find plenty of cowboy-inspired events leading up to the album release. In cities like Houston, Dallas, San Francisco and L.A., line dancing, wild west parties, country jamborees and rodeos are where it’s at. So grab your cowboy boots and hats and saddle up with Uber’s latest promo to celebrate Beyoncé’s Act II.

