Get a dozen doughnuts for just 13 cents this Friday

It’s Friday the 13th tomorrow, so you’ll need all the good vibes you can muster. You’ll need energy to avoid black cats, broken mirrors, spilled salt and other superstitious situations, so head on over to Krispy Kreme to snag a dozen doughnuts for just 13 cents.

This “Lucky Friday” deal at the beloved doughnut chain is just the thing to boost your good luck on a day that’s known for misfortune. All you need to do is buy a dozen doughnuts or a 16-count Minis at regular price and you can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for 13 cents. If you’re ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, use promo code “13.”

Don’t miss your chance to share a sweet morning treat with your friends or coworkers. Who doesn’t love an original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut? This Friday you can try the chain’s contribution to Pumpkin Spice fever (they’ve got a Pumpkin Spice cake doughnut) or the new Barbie collection (Barbie Berries ‘n Cream, Malibu Dream Party and more fashion-forward flavors), and your friends who prefer the original glazed can share the fun.

The deal is this Friday only, so keep your wits about you and celebrate sweet fortune at Krispy Kreme.