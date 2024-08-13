Calling all Swifties looking to catch Taylor in London: Play is giving you the chance to win free flights and tickets for two to her final show at Wembley Stadium on August 20. That’s right, you and your bestie could be on your way across the pond, compliments of the low-cost Icelandic airline.

To enter Play’s Act Swiftly sweepstakes, all you have to do is sign up for their newsletter. That’s it! You just need a valid U.S. passport. The sweepstakes is open to enter now through August 16. The randomly selected winner will be announced via newsletter on Friday, August 16, and Play will deliver the prize to the lucky TS fan.

The winning travelers can choose to fly from one of four airports into London Stansted (STN): Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) or Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Even if you don’t win the sweepstakes, you can take advantage of another Play deal with 22 percent off flights to London as well as other destinations in Europe. Book by August 20 using code PLAYERA for travel from August 24 to August 30, September 3 to November 1 and November 3 to December 15. Fly from Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), New York (SWF) and Washington DC (IAD) to Iceland (KEF), London (STN), Liverpool (LPL), Copenhagen (CPH), Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), Berlin (BER) and Dublin (DUB).

Head over to the Play website for all terms and conditions and to enter the sweepstakes.