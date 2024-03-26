Spring has barely sprung, but Dairy Queen is ready to dive into summer. The chain recently unveiled its summer Blizzard menu lineup, set to hit stores on April 1st, featuring three new flavors and the return of some fan favorites.

To celebrate the menu reveal, DQ is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal in the DQ app from April 1 to April 14. Buy one Blizzard and get one (of equal or lesser value) completely free. It’s your chance to try all the new flavors and revisit some beloved ones returning to the menu after an agonizing hiatus.

The new summertime specials include the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard, the Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard and the Ultimate Cookie Blizzard. The Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party is made with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping and a rainbow confetti crunch swirled with creamy soft serve. The Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard offers a refreshing blend of soft serve mixed with real peach slices and cobbler pieces. The Ultimate Cookie Blizzard features a triple threat of Oreos, Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter cookies all mixed with soft serve.

The summer celebration doesn't stop there. DQ is also bringing back three fan-favorite classics. The Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard, a nostalgic favorite, boasts frosted animal cookie pieces mixed with pink confetti icing and soft serve. Chocolate enthusiasts will rejoice at the return of the Brownie Batter Blizzard, while those with a sweet tooth for nostalgia can indulge in the Cotton Candy Blizzard, blending cotton candy sprinkles with velvety soft serve for a truly dreamy treat.

Get your BOGO Blizzard on with the DQ app.