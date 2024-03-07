Get a free DQ ice cream cone on the first day of spring

Spring is almost here, and Dairy Queen is celebrating by giving away free cones. That’s right, the chain’s annual Free Cone Day is back to help you say goodbye to winter and usher in warmer days.

On March 19, the first day of spring, head on over to your favorite Dairy Queen for a free small vanilla soft serve cone. That’s it—no purchase is necessary to get a cone of sweet, frosty goodness. The deal is limited to one per customer, and supplies are limited.

While you’re there, you can supplement your free cone with one of DQ’s fan favorites that recently returned to menus. The Under the Rainbow Shake (strawberry flavor and rainbow sprinkles blended with soft serve vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles) and the Mint Brownie Blizzard (chocolate brownie pieces, chocolate chunks and mint blended with vanilla soft serve) are back in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, though their limited run time is unknown, so fingers crossed they’ll still be available. The Cherry Dipped Cone, discontinued last spring, has also returned triumphantly to DQ menus.

If you’re ready for the end of winter, mark your calendar for the first day of spring, then make plans to stop by a DQ for Free Cone Day to celebrate.