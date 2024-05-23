Who’s ready to celebrate National Hamburger Day? The day set aside to recognize the nation’s beloved burger is May 28, and Wendy’s is celebrating in a big way. In honor of National Hamburger Day, the chain is practically giving away Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for nearly a week. Here’s what you need to know.

Starting on May 28, you can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger at Wendy’s for just a penny. That’s right, lunch just got a whole lot cheaper. There are some rules though: you have to make a purchase to get the one-cent burger, and the deal is only available online or in the app. Those are hardly deal-breakers though, so you’re just a few steps away from getting your hands on a juicy burger featuring a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

The best part? The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal is available well beyond National Hamburger Day. Stop by participating Wendy’s any time between May 28 and June 2. Be sure to pick up some fries and a Frosty while you’re there!