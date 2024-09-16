Attention burger lovers: National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner (September 18, to be exact), and it’s time to honor the cheesy version of the classic beefy sandwich we all love. This year's day of honor falls on a Wednesday, not exactly an ideal day for grilling, but fear not: Wendy's is offering an epic deal so you can celebrate on the day—and throughout the weekend—without breaking a sweat.

Heads up, though, this deal is available exclusively through the Wendy's app, but you won't regret downloading it. Using the app earns you Wendy's Rewards that will score you discounts on fries, Frostys, breakfast and more.

They’re serving up Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for—get this—just one cent. Yep, you read that right. From September 18 through September 22, you can tack on a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to any order for a single penny. That’s four full days of celebrating cheeseburger greatness, Wendy’s style.

So if you're craving a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Wendy's is the place to be this week. Indulge in the ultimate combo of a beef patty, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, melty American cheese and mayo. It's basically burger perfection, and an ideal way to toast to National Cheeseburger Day.