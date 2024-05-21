If you’re staying at a Kimpton hotel this summer, you can unlock extra perks when you say four magic words. That’s right—Kimpton’s secret password is back to bring you a little summertime joy during your stay.

Between May 24 and September 2, 2024, just say the secret password “good for the sol” at check-in and you’ll be surprised with any number of goodies to enhance your summertime stay. Perks vary by hotel, but may include a free bottle of wine, complimentary parking, a free room upgrade, breakfast vouchers, a hot chocolate kit, complimentary cocktails or a chance to spin the wheel for even more prizes.

The “good for the sol” secret password reveal comes alongside the launch of IHG Hotels and Resorts Summer Soiree series of experiential events. Across its luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the Americas, hotels within the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Vignette Collection and Hotel Indigo brands will offer multisensory programming inspired by warm summer days and nights.

As part of the soiree, Kimpton will bring back its Kimpton Off the Record concert series. The series kicks off at the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Miami on June 12 with the musical duo Drama, with other Off the Record events hosted at select Kimpton hotels later in the year.