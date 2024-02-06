United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Wendy's burger
Photograph: Shutterstock

Get free cheeseburgers at Wendy’s all week

The chain is offering free Dave’s Singles through February 12

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

Got a hankering for a juicy Wendy’s cheeseburger? How does a free one sound? The fast food chain is giving away free Dave’s Single cheeseburgers all week long, through February 12.

The Dave’s Single is a quarter-pound burger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo and onions. It’s bigger than the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and this week it’s a whole lot cheaper. From Monday, February 5, through Monday, February 12, all you have to do is make a purchase through the Wendy’s app. Just add a Dave’s Single and you’ll get it for free.

While you can only get the deal once per order, there’s no minimum purchase. From fries and Frostys to chicken nuggets and salads, all menu items are in play. Plus, you can snag the deal again and again until the promotion ends. That’s a lot of free Dave’s Singles!

If you’re craving Wendy’s during the Super Bowl, you’re in luck: order through the app on game day and you’ll get free delivery. Regardless of the outcome of the big game, you’ll definitely be a winner.

If you don’t have the Wendy’s app yet, download it here to score this amazing deal before it ends.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.