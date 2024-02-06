Get free cheeseburgers at Wendy’s all week

Got a hankering for a juicy Wendy’s cheeseburger? How does a free one sound? The fast food chain is giving away free Dave’s Single cheeseburgers all week long, through February 12.

The Dave’s Single is a quarter-pound burger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo and onions. It’s bigger than the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and this week it’s a whole lot cheaper. From Monday, February 5, through Monday, February 12, all you have to do is make a purchase through the Wendy’s app. Just add a Dave’s Single and you’ll get it for free.

While you can only get the deal once per order, there’s no minimum purchase. From fries and Frostys to chicken nuggets and salads, all menu items are in play. Plus, you can snag the deal again and again until the promotion ends. That’s a lot of free Dave’s Singles!

If you’re craving Wendy’s during the Super Bowl, you’re in luck: order through the app on game day and you’ll get free delivery. Regardless of the outcome of the big game, you’ll definitely be a winner.

If you don’t have the Wendy’s app yet, download it here to score this amazing deal before it ends.