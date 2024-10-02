Now and then, Airbnb releases Icons experiences that are beyond the “That looks like an amazing place” listings. They are the once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience a space hosted by a celebrity or in some other way totally extraordinary—and the latest one is a chance to get inside Doja Cat’s head. She writes, “Welcome to my brain! I curated the look and feel of an entire house to match my aesthetic—the ambiance, the design, the menu, and, of course, the music for the evening.” The experience is called Join the Living Room Session with Doja Cat, and it opens on October 8, giving you the chance to win an October 26 stay with 14 other people.

Photograph: Jacob Webster

The listing photos show that this West Hollywood bungalow definitely sports a Spooky Szn vibe, with dripping wax candles everywhere, glossy white walls and Doja herself in swaths of tulle like a Victorian bride ghost. Her grandmother’s paintings rest on easels in an alcove of draped sheers, and the plates of fruit, cheese and caviar look like a still life by an Old Master. Doja herself attended the Cortines School of Visual & Performing Arts, so this Airbnb is an art installation of sorts.

Photograph: Sasha Arutyunova

Doja explains that the paintings are family heirlooms and the plates—hopefully replenished afresh for your visit—represent her favorite foods. “[It’s] all leading to an intimate performance of my songs in the living room. But since I’m opening up in a way I never have before, you have to participate a bit as well. I’ve left you a probing question on the vanity that requires you to bare a little of your own soul. It’s only fair.”

That question: What’s one thing you love about yourself?

Photograph: Jacob Webster

She's left paintbrushes and other art supplies so you can paint your answer onto the vanity mirror or leave a message in the guestbook. At the end of the night, she’ll perform in the living room. You can expect new songs or some of her old favorites. You and the other guests may even get a group selfie with her.

The home’s location isn’t given, but on the Airbnb map it looks like it's walking distance to Whiskey A Go Go on Sunset Boulevard. To apply for this experience, click the “notify” button on this page, which prompts you to download the Airbnb app. This competitive booking is only $77 for the lucky 15 people who win it.

Alas, you can’t spend the night; it’s just an evening experience. “I can only withstand this exchange of energies for so long, so this is not a stay,” she writes. But that’s okay, because who could sleep anyway?