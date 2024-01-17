Get Taco Bell Cinnamon Twists cereal delivered for free on Uber Eats

Do you need a dessert after your breakfast burrito? There’s a new breakfast in town, and it’s sweet and delicious and reminiscent of churros...sorta. It’s a miniature version of Taco Bell’s signature Cinnamon Twists rendered into a cereal. Sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, the cereal will be available just for a limited time and in select markets in partnership with Uber Eats. We're thinking this cinnamon toast-meets-churro dish will be pretty fun. So, how can you get a spoonful of this into your mouth? Unfortunately, you can’t just stop by the local Taco Bell to try it; you have to order it through the Uber app. Here are the ways:

1. If you’re an Uber One member, you can order a box of these without any other purchase required, from now until January 18.

2. You can place an Uber Eats breakfast order with Taco Bell and get the mini cereal box with free delivery on your existing order placed before 11am from now until January 22 in these cities: New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas.

3. If you are a Taco Bell Rewards member, you can get a free box of the cereal on Jan. 23 as part of Tuesday Drops (the rewards program that drops deals on the app every Tuesday), so long as you are one of the first 500 people ordering.

4. You can place an Uber Eats breakfast order with Taco Bell and get the mini cereal box for free—and $5 off your order—from now until January 22, so long as your order is $15 or more, and so long as your location is participating.

