Taco Bell fans are a loyal bunch. By the last count, the average Taco Bell customer visits the fast food chain every 11 days. Even more impressive, by the company's estimates, around half the U.S. population visits the restaurant every month.

Why so much love for the Bell? For starters, it's hella good. Each menu item packs in a symphony of flavor and texture—cheesy, crunchy, salty, spicy—mashed up in various formats that are easy to take to-go and supremely satisfying to eat. A Dorito-flavor taco? Yes, please. Mexican pizza? Absolutely. A tortilla shell wrapped in a pillowy soft gordita and packed with the most delicious sauce known to mankind? Hang on, on my way to my nearest Taco Bell.

Be aware: the chain likes to keep its customers on their toes by discontinuing some fan favorites and bringing them back at various times. The way they play with our hearts, and stomachs, is possibly part of the allure.

With their bold flavors, innovative twists and irresistible combos, it's a hard task to say which Taco Bell menu items are the absolute best. But we've taken on the difficult yet important work of evaluating all of the dishes at Taco Bell—and ranking them from worst to best. Did your go-to order make the cut? Take a look and see if you agree with our line-up.