United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

taco bell
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

The best Taco Bell items to pick from the menu

From chalupas to gorditas, we've ranked the best Taco Bell menu items—from worst to best

Morgan Olsen
Clara Hogan
Written by
Morgan Olsen
&
Clara Hogan
Advertising

Taco Bell fans are a loyal bunch. By the last count, the average Taco Bell customer visits the fast food chain every 11 days. Even more impressive, by the company's estimates, around half the U.S. population visits the restaurant every month. 

Why so much love for the Bell? For starters, it's hella good. Each menu item packs in a symphony of flavor and texture—cheesy, crunchy, salty, spicy—mashed up in various formats that are easy to take to-go and supremely satisfying to eat. A Dorito-flavor taco? Yes, please. Mexican pizza? Absolutely. A tortilla shell wrapped in a pillowy soft gordita and packed with the most delicious sauce known to mankind? Hang on, on my way to my nearest Taco Bell.

Be aware: the chain likes to keep its customers on their toes by discontinuing some fan favorites and bringing them back at various times. The way they play with our hearts, and stomachs, is possibly part of the allure.

With their bold flavors, innovative twists and irresistible combos, it's a hard task to say which Taco Bell menu items are the absolute best. But we've taken on the difficult yet important work of evaluating all of the dishes at Taco Bell—and ranking them from worst to best. Did your go-to order make the cut? Take a look and see if you agree with our line-up. 

Best Taco Bell Menu items, ranked

Soft Taco
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

16. Soft Taco

There's technically nothing wrong with the Bell's soft tacos, but there's nothing exceptional about them either. Treat yourself to an upgrade and spring for a mind-blowingly delicious Doritos Locos taco or go all out with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch—both will fill you up faster than the softie.

Cheesy Roll Up
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

15. Cheesy Roll Up

You might think to yourself, 'It's only a dollar—I might as well toss in a Cheesy Roll Up in case I'm hungry later.' Save your dollar, unless you've got a picky kid in the car. This stripped-down, rolled-up quesadilla is rubbery and bland at best.

Advertising
Beefy 5-Layer Burrito
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

14. Beefy 5-Layer Burrito

There are certain things that Taco Bell does really, really well—like mashing up menu items and coating taco shells in Doritos dust. But when it comes to burritos, there's plenty to be desired. This excessively cheesy five-layer monstrosity is no exception. By the time you get it home, the seasoned beef, beans, sour cream, cheese and nacho cheese have melded together into a sticky, gloppy mess.

Breakfast Quesadilla
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

13. Breakfast Quesadilla

Taco Bell is for late nights, of course. But breakfast? The Bell has several morning items, including a Breakfast Quesadilla that comes with a choice of meat (bacon, sausage, steak) and scrambled eggs layering into a classic quesadilla. A breakfast quesadilla as a concept is on point, but in this case, the eggs are a bit too much.

Advertising
Nachos BellGrande
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

12. Nachos BellGrande

What's not to love about tortilla chips smothered in nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, beans, sour cream and tomatoes? The truth of the matter is this dish is deeply dependent on how evenly the kitchen layers those ingredients, but we've rarely seen it go too wrong. For a bit of a kick, add pickled jalapeños to the party.

Cinnabon Delights
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

11. Cinnabon Delights

There's not much in the way of desserts at Taco Bell, but the Cinnabon Delights beckon if you crave a sweet fix. Each poppable nugget is crammed with icing, fried to golden-brown perfection and rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Too bad that they're just a little bit dry.

Advertising
Chicken Quesadilla
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

10. Chicken Quesadilla

Sometimes, only a quesadilla will do the trick. We get it. Fortunately, Taco Bell has a decent option. Hunks of chicken swim in a sea of cheese and creamy jalapeño sauce, the latter of which gives the whole thing a nice kick without being overpowering. Psst! You can make it a Supreme for under a buck, which gets you some diced tomatoes and sour cream—suitable upgrades in our book.

Mexican Pizza
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

9. Mexican Pizza

A beloved menu staple that finally returned in 2022 and is now billed as a permanent item, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is not a pizza at all, but stacked layers of seasoned beef, refried beans, "Mexican Pizza sauce," shredded cheese, and two crispy flour shells. It's nostalgic and has a loyal following, but it sogs quickly and isn't as flavorful as other specialties. 

Advertising

8. Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

There's an entire Reddit thread dedicated to the fact that Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes deserve some extra love, and we don't disagree. Hunks of soft, seasoned potato are coated in warm nacho cheese sauce before getting a dollop of sour cream on top. *Chef's kiss.*

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

7. Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze

It's honestly shocking that this teal-hued beverage doesn't taste like battery acid. It's sweet but subtle with a hint of citrus that keeps you coming back for more. Perfect for washing down a Doritos Locos taco.

Advertising
Cinnamon Twists
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

6. Cinnamon Twists

The queen of the Value Menu, these rotini-shaped dessert crisps are a no-brainer. There's a good chance you'll devour every last cinnamon-dusted twist before you get home from the drive-thru, but that's half the fun, right?

Spicy Potato Soft Taco
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

5. Spicy Potato Soft Taco

This Cravings Menu must-order is the perfect add-on to your favorite Bell order. Loaded with crispy, seasoned potatoes (think: home fries), and topped with crunchy lettuce, shredded cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce, this soft taco packs a modest punch. But the combination is balanced and always leaves one wanting more.

Advertising
Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

4. Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco

There's something about the addition of salty, cheesy Doritos dust that takes a regular old hardshell taco to the next level. Ever since these bad boys joined the menu, we don't really want to eat a taco that doesn't leave our fingers covered in bright orange residue.

Crunchwrap Supreme
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

3. Crunchwrap Supreme

The Crunchwrap Supreme is the fast-food gods' gift to stoners. The spaceship-shaped handheld is jam-packed with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and a tostada shell. Just be sure to eat it fast so that the ingredients don't get mushy.

Advertising
Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

2. Cheesy Gordita Crunch

A study in texture and flavor, the Cheesy Gordita Crunch really does have it all. The warm, pillowy wrap cradles a crunchy hard shell that's hiding a treasure trove of seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce and spicy ranch. It's all glued together with even more cheese—for good measure, of course. It's no wonder this handheld is the shining star of Taco Bell's entire menu.

Chalupa Supreme
Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

1. Chalupa Supreme

A favorite among vegetarians and meat-eaters, the Chalupa Supreme can be stuffed with black beans or beef, making it an easy crowd-pleaser. But the star of the show is the thick, soft shell that's like a warm hug for your mouth. This dish has no faults, and no Taco Bell order is complete without a Chalupa.

Recommended

    More on cheap eats

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.