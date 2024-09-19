Get your passport renewed faster with new online passport renewal

Big news for American travelers: The U.S. Department of State just made renewing your passport easier than ever. As of September 18, 2024, the new online passport renewal system is officially live, letting you skip the whole "print-and-mail" routine. No more checks or paper applications—just hop online, follow the steps, and you're good to go, if you qualify.

"By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The system promises faster processing times thanks to added staff, tech upgrades and other improvements. But not everyone is eligible for the online renewal system, so you’ll need to make sure you meet the requirements before applying.

What are the requirements for renewing a passport online?

Be at least 25 years old

Live in a U.S. state or territory

Have an existing passport that was valid for 10 years and was issued between 2009 and 2015 or more than 9 years, but less than 15 years from the new application date. It must still be in the applicant’s possession, undamaged, and not reported lost or stolen

Be applying for a regular tourist passport

Be able to upload a digital photo

Pay the renewal fee online using a credit or debit card

Not travel abroad for at least 8 weeks from the application date. Existing passports, which do not need to be mailed in, will be canceled while renewals are processed.

If you need Expedited or Urgent Travel services, you’ll still need to stick to the old-school methods. Expedited service requires mailing your application, and for Urgent Travel, you'll have to schedule an in-person appointment at a passport center.

Otherwise, the new online renewal system is a big step forward for getting your passport renewed.

"You can skip the printing and mailing. Renew from the comfort of your home (couch!) completely online, 24/7," the State Department's Consular Affairs posted on X Wednesday. "It's secure, convenient, and ready for you to use."