Grease is returning to movie theaters nationwide for two nights only

Grease is, indeed, the word.

The 1978 movie Grease, starring a 23-year-old John Travolta opposite a 28-year-old Olivia Newton-John, is heading back to 700 theaters across the country to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Fans will be able to watch the catchy musical on Sunday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 11 at both 2pm and 7pm at participating locations. Attendees will be treated to a special commentary pre- and post-movie screening by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

Mega fans who know the lyrics to the entire movie's soundtrack will rejoice at this as well: The occasion will also be celebrated with the release of a special 40th anniversary edition Blu-ray/DVD on April 24.

The whole shabang is part of the Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series, which brings classic flicks back to theaters for a limited time, and is presented by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures.

You can buy tickets and browse through participating movie theaters on Fathom Events right now.