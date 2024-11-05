Here are all the Election Day freebies you can score today

Election Day is here, and some companies are rewarding voters with perks to get you out to the polls. Discounts on rides, free treats and even pizza deals are all up for grabs this year.

Uber is offering riders 50% off trips to their polling places, up to $10, for anyone using the “Go Vote!” tile in the app. Plus, they’ll point you straight to your nearest polling location to save you the hassle. Uber Eats is also jumping in, offering 25% off orders up to $15, with a minimum $25 purchase, available from 6pm today until 7am tomorrow.

Lyft is getting voters to the polls with a 50% discount (up to $10) when you use the promo code VOTE24. Hertz is giving renters a free day when booking for two or more days from October 21 through November 5 so you can drive yourself to the polls.

After you vote, plenty of treats await. Krispy Kreme is celebrating “DOUGHmocracy” by giving away a free original glazed doughnut, no strings attached. They’ll also have “I Voted” stickers on hand if you voted early or absentee. At Van Leeuwen, your “I Voted” sticker scores you a $3 scoop on November 5, and you can even combine this with their Topping Tuesday deal for a free topping. Yogurtland is also giving out 15% off froyo for anyone proudly showing off their sticker.

At participating Johnny Rockets locations, just mention “Free Shake” at the counter on Election Day, and you’ll get a complimentary shake with any in-store purchase. Round Table Pizza is offering $6 off any large or extra-large pie, whether you’re dining in, carrying out or ordering delivery. Even IKEA is rewarding civic duty with a frozen yogurt on the house if you bring along their Election Day coupon.

So get out to the polls today then cash in on some delicious deals.