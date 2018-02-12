Here are the most popular Valentine's Day candies in each state

Valentine's Day is around the corner, which means that you're just two days away from being allowed to consume what should be considered illegal amounts of candy without feeling bad about it.

Whether you've got a significant other or not, on February 14, sweets become a food group—and we've got the data to prove it. According to the National Retail Federation, spending around the holiday of love is expected to slightly drop off this year in all but one category: Candy.

So, what are the most popular sweets throughout this great country of ours? CandyStore.com, an online bulk candy store, scoured through ten years of sales data to figure that out.

In the midst of their research, they also uncovered other interesting tidbits of information. For example, out of the 40 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate expected to be sold on Valentine's Day this year, the caramel-flavored chocolates within them are the most popular (chocolate-covered nuts came in second). Also, 69% of people prefer to receive chocolates over flowers on February 14. Duh.

Check out the interactive map right here and, below, a state-by-state breakdown:

Source: CandyStore.com

The most popular Valentine's Day candy in each state:

Alabama: Candy necklaces

Alaska: Heart-shaped box

Arizona: Conversation hearts

Arkansas: Hershey Kisses

California: Conversation hearts

Colorado: Conversation hearts

Connecticut: Heart-shaped box

Delaware: Hershey Kisses

Florida: Conversation hearts

Georgia: Heart-shaped box

Hawaii: Conversation hearts

Idaho: M&Ms

Illinois: Chocolate roses

Indiana: Heart-shaped box

Iowa: M&Ms

Kansas: Heart-shaped box

Kentucky: Chocolate roses

Louisiana: Conversation hearts

Maine: Chocolate hearts

Maryland: M&Ms

Massachusetts: Heart-shaped box

Michigan: Conversation hearts

Minnesota: Conversation hearts

Mississippi: Conversation hearts

Missouri: Conversation hearts

Montana: Conversation

Nebraska: Chocolate hearts

Nevada: Heart-shaped box

New Hampshire: Conversation hearts

New Jersey: Conversation hearts

New Mexico: Chocolate roses

New York: Heart-shaped box

North Carolina: Heart-shaped box

North Dakota: Conversation hearts

Ohio: Heart-shaped box

Oklahoma: Conversation hearts

Oregon: Chocolate roses

Pennsylvania: M&M's

Rhode Island: Chocolate hearts

South Carolina: Conversation hearts

South Dakota: Hershey Kisses

Tennessee: Conversation hearts

Texas: Heart-shaped box

Utah: Hersey Kisses

Vermont: Conversation hearts

Virginia: Heart-shaped box

Washington: Heart-shaped box

Washington, D.C.: Heart-shaped box

West Virginia: Conversation hearts

Wisconsin: Hersey Kisses

Wyoming: Chocolate roses